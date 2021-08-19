Overview

Dr. Michael Boyle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of Ireland / University College Dublin Ireland and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Boyle works at South Florida Surgical Specialists, LLC in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.