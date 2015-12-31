See All Ophthalmologists in Draper, UT
Dr. Michael Bradley, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Michael Bradley, MD

Dr. Michael Bradley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Draper, UT. 

Dr. Bradley works at Hoopes Vision in Draper, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bradley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hoopes Vision
    11820 S State St, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 563-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 31, 2015
    Fantastic surgeon! Great bedside manner, explained everything in a clear, easy-to-understand way. Great results.
    Jeanne in Salt Lake City, UT — Dec 31, 2015
    About Dr. Michael Bradley, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225131444
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

