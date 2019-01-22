Dr. Michael Brager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brager, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Brager, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
The Orthopedic Institute of Michigan14555 Levan Rd Ste 116, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 464-0400
The Orthopedic Institute of Michigan37669 PEMBROKE AVE, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 464-0400
Orthopedic Institute of Michigan39000 7 Mile Rd Ste 2500, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 464-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Very skilled surgeon and well educated in the care and treatment of numerous sports related injuries. Wonderful communicator!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- University of Colorado
- Orlando Reg Hlth Sys
- University of Florida
- Johns Hopkins University
- Orthopedic Surgery
