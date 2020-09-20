Dr. Michael Braun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Braun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Braun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aventura, FL.
Dr. Braun works at
Locations
MDVIP - Aventura, Florida18205 Biscayne Blvd Ste 2214, Aventura, FL 33160 Directions (305) 990-2946
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my savior. I feel better now approaching 65 than when I was 45. My wife and I both LOVE him. Joe and Andie
About Dr. Michael Braun, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital|Hahnemann University Hospital Philadelphia, Pa
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braun works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Braun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braun.
