Dr. Michael Brennan, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Brennan, MD
Dr. Michael Brennan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Brennan's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Surgical Concierge LLC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 425, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 667-6640
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have needed Dr. Brennan's care 3 times the past 20 years. He has always been very articulate explaining my options and responsive to my questions. He clearly laid out the situation each time and answered every question until I ran out of questions. (He was on time for my appointments, but this may explain why some mention late appointments here. All of my treatments by Dr. Brennan have been successful.
About Dr. Michael Brennan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
