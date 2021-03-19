See All Ophthalmologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Michael Brenner, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Brenner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.

Dr. Brenner works at Brenner Eye & Facial Center in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Trichiasis and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael Brenner Inc
    3950 Long Beach Blvd Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 595-1291

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acanthamoeba Keratitis Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Accommodative Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Adie's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Arcus of Cornea Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Coloboma of Lens Chevron Icon
Color Vision Testing Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Congenital Aphakia Chevron Icon
Congenital Sensory Neuropathy With Neurotrophic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctivitis Ligneous Chevron Icon
Conjunctivitis With Pseudomembrane Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Lens Osmosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty Seeing at Night Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Ghost Cell Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Horner's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Intraocular Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Iridocorneal Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Iridocorneal Endothelial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iridodialysis Chevron Icon
Iris Hypoplasia - Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Keratomalacia Chevron Icon
Lacrimal Disorders Chevron Icon
Lacrimal Gland Tumor Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lens Disorders Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Low Vision Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Macular Corneal Dystrophy, Type I Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Cicatricial Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Ophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Papilledema Chevron Icon
Papilloma Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scleritis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Scotoma Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Sjögren Syndrome, Primary Chevron Icon
Sjögren Syndrome, Secondary Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Conjunctiva Chevron Icon
Subconjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Topical Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Michael Brenner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1841222023
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jules Stein Eye Inst-UCLA
    Residency
    • U Ariz Coll Med
    Internship
    • Huntington Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California At Riverside
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Brenner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brenner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brenner works at Brenner Eye & Facial Center in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brenner’s profile.

    Dr. Brenner has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Trichiasis and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brenner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brenner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brenner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

