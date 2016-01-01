Overview of Dr. Michael Bressler, DO

Dr. Michael Bressler, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH.



Dr. Bressler works at Michael Randolph Bressler in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.