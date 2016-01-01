See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Danville, PA
Dr. Michael Bresticker, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Danville, PA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Bresticker, MD

Dr. Michael Bresticker, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Bresticker works at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA with other offices in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Maze Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bresticker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Geisinger Health System
    100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 491-3634
  2. 2
    Rush-copley Medical Group
    2040 Ogden Ave Ste 304, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 898-3727

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Maze Procedure
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Maze Procedure
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Bresticker, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871595504
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital|U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Michael Bresticker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bresticker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bresticker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bresticker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bresticker has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Maze Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bresticker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bresticker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bresticker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bresticker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bresticker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

