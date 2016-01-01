Dr. Michael Bresticker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bresticker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bresticker, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Bresticker, MD
Dr. Michael Bresticker, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Bresticker works at
Dr. Bresticker's Office Locations
-
1
Geisinger Health System100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (315) 491-3634
-
2
Rush-copley Medical Group2040 Ogden Ave Ste 304, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 898-3727
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bresticker?
About Dr. Michael Bresticker, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1871595504
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bresticker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bresticker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bresticker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bresticker works at
Dr. Bresticker has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Maze Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bresticker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bresticker speaks Greek.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bresticker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bresticker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bresticker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bresticker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.