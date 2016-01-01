Overview of Dr. Michael Bresticker, MD

Dr. Michael Bresticker, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Bresticker works at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA with other offices in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Maze Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.