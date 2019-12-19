See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD

Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with Rothman Institute/Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Dr. O'Brien works at Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Brien's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine
    202 Janet Yulman Way, New Orleans, LA 70118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-8476
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    DR. Michael J. O'Brien MD
    1430 Tulane Ave Ste 2070, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-5770
  3. 3
    Tulane Doctors - Sports Medicine Plus
    7030 Canal Blvd # 22, New Orleans, LA 70124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-0100
  4. 4
    Tulane Lakeside Orthopedics
    4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 301, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-8010
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 11:00am
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulane Lakeside Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center
  • University Medical Center New Orleans

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Drainage
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Joint Drainage
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures

Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • PreferredOne
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 19, 2019
    I had a severe shoulder injury following a grappling tournament, and needed surgery to fix extensive damage. Dr. O'Brien took his time, explained everything to me, was kind, empathetic, and a brilliant, skilled surgeon. I'm a medical student, and Dr. O'Brien not only treated my shoulder but unexpectedly became a role model and inspiration for my own future career. He truly represents the best of medicine, and I'm thankful to have been under his care.
    — Dec 19, 2019
    About Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD

    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    • English
    • 1104960657
    Education & Certifications

    • Rothman Institute/Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien has seen patients for Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

