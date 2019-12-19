Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD
Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with Rothman Institute/Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. O'Brien's Office Locations
1
Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine202 Janet Yulman Way, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 988-8476Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
DR. Michael J. O'Brien MD1430 Tulane Ave Ste 2070, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5770
3
Tulane Doctors - Sports Medicine Plus7030 Canal Blvd # 22, New Orleans, LA 70124 Directions (504) 988-0100
4
Tulane Lakeside Orthopedics4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 301, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-8010MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 11:00amWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Lakeside Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Ratings & Reviews
I had a severe shoulder injury following a grappling tournament, and needed surgery to fix extensive damage. Dr. O'Brien took his time, explained everything to me, was kind, empathetic, and a brilliant, skilled surgeon. I'm a medical student, and Dr. O'Brien not only treated my shoulder but unexpectedly became a role model and inspiration for my own future career. He truly represents the best of medicine, and I'm thankful to have been under his care.
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Institute/Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
