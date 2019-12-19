Overview of Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD

Dr. Michael O'Brien, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with Rothman Institute/Thomas Jefferson University Hospital



Dr. O'Brien works at Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.