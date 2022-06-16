Overview of Dr. Michael Brilliant, MD

Dr. Michael Brilliant, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their residency with Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville



Dr. Brilliant works at Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital Outpatient Group Practice in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.