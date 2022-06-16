Dr. Michael Brilliant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brilliant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brilliant, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Brilliant, MD
Dr. Michael Brilliant, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their residency with Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville
Dr. Brilliant's Office Locations
Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital Outpatient Group Practice1786 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 104, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 755-8090
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
my psychiatrist for 15 years. knows his stuff, cares for his clients.
About Dr. Michael Brilliant, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1588779151
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville
- Leningrad State Med School Ussr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brilliant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brilliant accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brilliant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brilliant has seen patients for Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brilliant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brilliant. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brilliant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brilliant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brilliant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.