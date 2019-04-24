Dr. Michael Briscoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briscoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Briscoe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in The Woodlands, TX.
Dr. Briscoe's Office Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group17350 St Lukes Way Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 266-2630SaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Briscoe?
DR . BRISCOE IS ONE OF THE KINDEST AND CARING DOCTORS HE ANSWERED ALL OF MY CONCERNS I FEEL CONFIDENT IN HIS CARE . HIS STAFF SND HE ARE EXCEPTIONAL
About Dr. Michael Briscoe, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1205030806
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Tulane University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Briscoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Briscoe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Briscoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Briscoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briscoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briscoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briscoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.