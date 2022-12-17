Overview of Dr. Michael Brit, MD

Dr. Michael Brit, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.



Dr. Brit works at Univ. Rheumatology in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.