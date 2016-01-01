Dr. Michael Brittingham, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brittingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brittingham, DMD
Overview
Dr. Michael Brittingham, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Brittingham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brittingham Dentistry LLC3742 WALTON WAY EXT, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (762) 222-2801
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brittingham?
About Dr. Michael Brittingham, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1528476447
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brittingham accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brittingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brittingham works at
Dr. Brittingham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brittingham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brittingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brittingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.