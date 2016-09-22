Dr. Michael Brodherson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodherson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brodherson, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Brodherson, MD
Dr. Michael Brodherson, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Brodherson's Office Locations
Michael S. Brodherson4 E 76TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (718) 696-5912
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Healthfirst
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Broderson is the nicest, most caring Doctor I have ever seen. Because I suffer from chronic illnesses, I see a lot of doctors, and none have treated me such individualized care as him. He made me so comfortable, and continues to try everything in his power to see me get well. This is the first time I saw a doctor who treated me like a person instead of a patient. He is always there if I need to talk, have questions, or just need assurance. I would reccomemd him over and over!
About Dr. Michael Brodherson, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brodherson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brodherson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodherson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodherson.
