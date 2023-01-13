Dr. Michael Brody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brody, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Brody, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Dr. Brody works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cary Office115 Kildaire Park Dr Ste 201, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 816-4948
-
2
Cary Gastroenterology Associates208 Village Walk Dr, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Directions (919) 816-4948
-
3
Raleigh Endoscopy Center Cary1505 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 202, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 792-3060
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brody?
visit was quick and on time. However, very little direct contact or explanation of what I needed to do as a follow up or why I needed to do it and further what would he do with the information he wants to get.
About Dr. Michael Brody, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1407948110
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brody works at
Dr. Brody has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Brody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.