Dr. Michael Brody, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Brody works at Cary Gastroenterology Assocs in Cary, NC with other offices in Holly Springs, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.