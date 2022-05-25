Overview

Dr. Michael Brogan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Licking Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Brogan works at Ohio Gastroenterology Group in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diarrhea and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.