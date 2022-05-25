Dr. Michael Brogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Brogan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Licking Memorial Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Ohio Gastroenterology Group3400 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202 Directions (614) 754-5500
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5500
Ohio Gastroenterology Group Inc85 McNaughten Rd Ste 320, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 754-5500
West Office815 W Broad St Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 754-5500
North Office3820 OLENTANGY RIVER RD, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 754-5500
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Licking Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
I view Dr. Brogan as a friend as well as our family’s long-term doctor. He has been my gastro guy since he first started to practice at Columbus Medical Center, and he has followed our family through all of our gastro issues. He can never retire!
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1922091594
- Ucla Med Center
- Mt Sinai MC
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai MC
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Brogan has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diarrhea and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
