Dr. Michael Brooks, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Brooks, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Sistersville, WV. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital and Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.
Locations
Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy314 S Wells St Ste 100, Sistersville, WV 26175 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Michael Brooks, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1477547305
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
