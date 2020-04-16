Overview

Dr. Michael Brooks, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Brooks works at Gastroenterology Specialists in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.