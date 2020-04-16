Dr. Michael Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brooks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Brooks, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Brooks works at
Locations
1
Gastroenterology Specialists2600 Glasgow Ave Ste 203, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 832-1545
2
Gastroenterology Specialists900 Foulk Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 832-1545
3
Gastroenterology Spec Delaware3411 Silverside Rd Ste 102, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 832-1545
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brooks has been very thorough in my previous 3 visits. He has taken time to explain each situation. In addition he had a staff member call as a follow up after every procedure. He also called and asked if there were any questions.
About Dr. Michael Brooks, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1881695039
Education & Certifications
- Med College Pa
- Lankenau Hospital|Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Heartburn, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.