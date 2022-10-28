Dr. Brophy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Brophy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Brophy, MD
Dr. Michael Brophy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Brophy's Office Locations
Michael Brophy MD2700 Tibbets Dr Ste 404, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 283-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brophy has helped me tremendously with my mental health and I like the fact that he lets me run with my treatment.
About Dr. Michael Brophy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1225096951
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Psychiatry
Dr. Brophy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brophy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brophy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brophy.
