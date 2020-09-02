Dr. Michael Brosman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brosman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brosman, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Brosman, MD
Dr. Michael Brosman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tucom-Ca and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Brosman works at
Dr. Brosman's Office Locations
Eye Center of Delaware213 Greenhill Ave Ste A, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (610) 272-1211
Brosman Eye Center4514 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 998-0484
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 320-6485
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
sweet, knowledgable guy, who's calm, friendly personality really helped ease my father. This doc is worth the wait...if you value the care - and we do - and to clarify, we waited 15 minutes....and seeing the many other patients in there, made me feel confident in our choosing this doc
About Dr. Michael Brosman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720032832
Education & Certifications
- Crozer Chester Med Center
- Tucom-Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brosman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brosman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brosman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brosman works at
Dr. Brosman has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brosman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brosman speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brosman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brosman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brosman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brosman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.