Overview of Dr. Michael Broussard, MD

Dr. Michael Broussard, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Beauregard Memorial Hospital, Dequincy Memorial Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Broussard works at Lake Charles Memorial Cancer Center in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.