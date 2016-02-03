Dr. Michael Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brown, MD
Dr. Michael Brown, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Cor Cardiovascular Specialists1450 Treat Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 937-1770
Cor Cardiovascular Specialists1399 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste 11, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 937-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
My relationship with Dr. Brown stretches over the past 15+ years. A conscientious true professional, he is not only highly expert in his specialty, but has provided guidance/advice on other health issues and concerns. He takes a personal interest in his patients' welfare and communicates well with concerned family members.
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1093719056
- U of Washington
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- Standford U
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Internal Medicine
