Dr. Michael Brown, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Brown, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Front Range Pain Medicine, LLC3744 S Timberline Rd Ste 102, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 495-0506
-
2
Northern Colorado Anesthesia Professional1236 E Elizabeth St Ste 1, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 224-2985
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Brown's for over seven years. He's always treated me with compassion, kindness and professionalism. He takes time to listen, doesn't mind answering my questions, provides the information I need to make an informed decision and I'm confident in the care I receive from him. I've always found the staff to be courteous, friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Michael Brown, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1265674279
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
