Overview

Dr. Michael Brown, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at UC Health Pain Management in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.