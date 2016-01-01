Overview of Dr. Michael Brown, MD

Dr. Michael Brown, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.



Dr. Brown works at Adventhealth Hospice Care Central Florida in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.