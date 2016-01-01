Dr. Michael Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Brown, MD
Dr. Michael Brown, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Adventhealth Hospice Care Central Florida480 W Central Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 682-0808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Brown, MD
- Neurology
- 58 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558350744
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
