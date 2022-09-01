See All Nephrologists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Michael Brucculeri, MD

Nephrology
4.1 (32)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Brucculeri, MD

Dr. Michael Brucculeri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Brucculeri works at Renal Hypertension Center in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brucculeri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Renal Hypertension Center
    1055 S FORT HARRISON AVE, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Michael Brucculeri, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346271145
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ny Presbyterian Hospital Cornell University
    Residency
    • Ny Presbyterian Hospital Cornell University
    Internship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr Nyh-Cornell University
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
