Overview of Dr. Michael Bruck, MD

Dr. Michael Bruck, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.



Dr. Bruck works at Simo & Bruck Pediatrics in Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.