Overview of Dr. Michael Brueggeman, MD

Dr. Michael Brueggeman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Brueggeman works at Semmes Murphey Clinic in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.