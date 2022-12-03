Dr. Michael Brunner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brunner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brunner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Brunner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Locations
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Fremont230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 Directions (616) 885-5000Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Spectrum Health Med Group2900 Bradford St NE # 400, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 885-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Dr. Brunner was very thorough and was great at answering my questions.
About Dr. Michael Brunner, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
