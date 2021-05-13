Overview of Dr. Michael Bryan, MD

Dr. Michael Bryan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.



Dr. Bryan works at ENT & Audiology Ctr Southlake in Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.