Dr. Michael Bryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bryan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bryan, MD is a Dermatologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences F. Edward Hebert School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mammoth Hospital.
Dr. Bryan works at
Locations
-
1
Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Seven Hills880 Seven Hills Dr Ste 260, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 728-3268Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mammoth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bryan?
Dr. Bryan was engaged, personable, and effective. The office is efficiently organized. Staff members are friendly and competent.
About Dr. Michael Bryan, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356443196
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr
- Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences F. Edward Hebert School Of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryan works at
Dr. Bryan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bryan speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.