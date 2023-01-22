Overview of Dr. Michael Buckley, MD

Dr. Michael Buckley, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Buckley works at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Sevierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.