Dr. Michael Buckley, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-8040
University Orthopedic Surgeons1130 Middle Creek Rd Ste 270, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 305-8761
Univ. Vascular Surgeons Pllc1940 Alcoa Hwy Ste E120, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-8040
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Diagnosed a slight weak spot in my aorta. I later went to Dr Scott Steven’s, who repaired the aorta. Dr Buckley’s finding during an emergency room check on a totally different issue ma well have saved my life.
- Vascular Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Buckley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckley has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckley.
