Dr. Michael Buckmire, MD
Dr. Michael Buckmire, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Mesa2945 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 719-3275Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Advanced Surgical Associates Limited3645 S Rome St Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 850-2098
- Banner Desert Medical Center
He performed my two colon surgeries. Great doctor. He always came to check on me while recuperating in the hospital when he said he would and would take some time to chat and made me feel more comfortable in an uncomfortable situation. In general, however, I was not given any information whatsoever regarding LARS (lower anterior re-section syndrome) until my 3 month checkup after the re-section. When I called regarding my concerns, I was told to see a Gastro doctor. I did that and found them to be no help at all. It's been 3 years I have had LARS with no relief. I did, however, find a very helpful online website called "Living with LARS". It is not a medical advice website. It is just a place for us Larsinians to "vent". We are many.
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- McP Hahnemann
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Duke University
