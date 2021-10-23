See All Ophthalmologists in Bountiful, UT
Dr. Michael Bullard, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Bullard, MD

Dr. Michael Bullard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bullard works at Utah Eye Centers - Bountiful Hills in Bountiful, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bullard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Eye Centers - Bountiful Hills
    214 W 1500 S Ste 300, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 840-0223
  2. 2
    Mountain West Surgery Center
    1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 300, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5901
  3. 3
    Mt. Ogden Surgery Center
    4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 840-5472
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Utah Eye Centers - Mount Ogden
    4360 WASHINGTON BLVD, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 823-2055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Exotropia Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 23, 2021
    I went to multiple doctors that told me my double vision couldn't be corrected. After the first visit Dr Bullard told me it could be corrected. I had been like this for about 3 years and it seemed to be getting worse. So it was worth giving it a try. After about a week my eyes quit hurting and I did not see double any more. Great doctor!
    Connie Monroe — Oct 23, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Bullard, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326351727
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Michigan Program
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Intermountain Healthcare
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
