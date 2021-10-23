Dr. Michael Bullard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bullard, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Bullard, MD
Dr. Michael Bullard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bullard works at
Dr. Bullard's Office Locations
-
1
Utah Eye Centers - Bountiful Hills214 W 1500 S Ste 300, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 840-0223
-
2
Mountain West Surgery Center1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 300, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5901
-
3
Mt. Ogden Surgery Center4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 840-5472Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Utah Eye Centers - Mount Ogden4360 WASHINGTON BLVD, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 823-2055
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to multiple doctors that told me my double vision couldn't be corrected. After the first visit Dr Bullard told me it could be corrected. I had been like this for about 3 years and it seemed to be getting worse. So it was worth giving it a try. After about a week my eyes quit hurting and I did not see double any more. Great doctor!
About Dr. Michael Bullard, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1326351727
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Program
- University Of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center
- Intermountain Healthcare
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
