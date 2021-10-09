Overview of Dr. Michael Bullen, MD

Dr. Michael Bullen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Bullen works at Colon & Rectal Surgery of Knoxville in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.