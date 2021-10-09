Dr. Michael Bullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bullen, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Bullen, MD
Dr. Michael Bullen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bullen works at
Dr. Bullen's Office Locations
-
1
Colon & Rectal Surgery of Knoxville1930 Alcoa Hwy Ste 240, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 546-1642
-
2
Ut Women's Care Group9220 Dutchtown Rd Ste 102, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 238-1040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bullen?
Very professiona and caring doctor! Stronglly recommend!
About Dr. Michael Bullen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1578646436
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bullen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bullen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bullen works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bullen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.