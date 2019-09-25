See All Plastic Surgeons in Franklin, TN
Dr. Michael Burgdorf, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (62)
Map Pin Small Franklin, TN
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Burgdorf, MD

Dr. Michael Burgdorf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Burgdorf works at Harpeth Obstetrics Gynecology in Franklin, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burgdorf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Music City Plastic Surgery
    4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 209, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 567-5716
  2. 2
    Music City Plastic Surgery
    3803 Bedford Ave Ste 102, Nashville, TN 37215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 813-0145

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Neck Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Neck Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Burgdorf?

    Sep 25, 2019
    I highly recommend Dr.Burgdorf!! I researched many surgeons in Nashville and when I called Dr. Burgdorfs office I was surprised that Chris answered all of my questions happily! She talked with me about the process and arranged my consultation. I knew then I had chose the right place! Dr.Burgdorf spent time with me explaining the process and answered all of my questions. I felt at ease with him and his nurse Haileigh. I have had breast implants for 17 years and wanted them removed and not replaced due to I feel like they contributed to my autoimmune problems. Dr.Burgdorf removed them with capsulectomy on August 15,2019. I could not have asked for a better surgeon! I am very pleased with the end result. My breasts look normal, no sagging and still have cleavage! I also feel better with about 80% of my autoimmune symptoms gone at this point!! I am getting better everyday-Thanks to Dr.Burgdorf and staff for the exceptional care!! Also Awndria was great at arranging the surgery date!
    Jodie Dixon — Sep 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Burgdorf, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841492931
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Mississippi
    Residency
    • Tulane University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Tulane University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Burgdorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgdorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burgdorf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burgdorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgdorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgdorf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgdorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgdorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

