Dr. Michael Burgdorf, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Burgdorf, MD
Dr. Michael Burgdorf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Burgdorf works at
Dr. Burgdorf's Office Locations
Music City Plastic Surgery4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 209, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 567-5716
Music City Plastic Surgery3803 Bedford Ave Ste 102, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 813-0145
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr.Burgdorf!! I researched many surgeons in Nashville and when I called Dr. Burgdorfs office I was surprised that Chris answered all of my questions happily! She talked with me about the process and arranged my consultation. I knew then I had chose the right place! Dr.Burgdorf spent time with me explaining the process and answered all of my questions. I felt at ease with him and his nurse Haileigh. I have had breast implants for 17 years and wanted them removed and not replaced due to I feel like they contributed to my autoimmune problems. Dr.Burgdorf removed them with capsulectomy on August 15,2019. I could not have asked for a better surgeon! I am very pleased with the end result. My breasts look normal, no sagging and still have cleavage! I also feel better with about 80% of my autoimmune symptoms gone at this point!! I am getting better everyday-Thanks to Dr.Burgdorf and staff for the exceptional care!! Also Awndria was great at arranging the surgery date!
About Dr. Michael Burgdorf, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1841492931
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
- Tulane University Medical Center
- Tulane University Medical Center
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
