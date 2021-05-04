See All Cardiologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Michael Burke, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Burke, MD

Dr. Michael Burke, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University Of South Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.

Dr. Burke works at Gulf Coast Pulmonary and Sleep in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Pulmonary and Sleep
    5857 21st Ave W Ste A, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4152

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Blood Oxygen Level
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Blood Oxygen Level
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Bronchiectasis
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Asthma
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 04, 2021
    May 04, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Burke, MD

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    NPI Number
    • 1043236557
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of South Alabama School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

