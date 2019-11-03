Overview of Dr. Michael Burke, MD

Dr. Michael Burke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Burke works at Neurosurgery Institute at Renaissance in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus and Spina Bifida along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.