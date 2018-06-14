Overview

Dr. Michael Burkhardt, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hales Corners, WI.



Dr. Burkhardt works at ForwardDental - Hales North in Hales Corners, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.