Overview of Dr. Michael Burks, MD

Dr. Michael Burks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.



Dr. Burks works at Saint Luke's East Hospital in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Columbia, MO, Overland Park, KS and Ada, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.