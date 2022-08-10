Overview of Dr. Michael Burris, MD

Dr. Michael Burris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Burris works at Capital City Orthopaedics in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.