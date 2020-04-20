Dr. Michael Burris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Burris, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Burris, MD
Dr. Michael Burris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Harris Regional Hospital and Mission Hospital.
Dr. Burris' Office Locations
Asheville Urological Associates1 Doctors Park, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 253-5314
Hospital Affiliations
- Harris Regional Hospital
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He correctly diagnosed bladder cancer from symptoms which my previous urologist had just blown off. He explained everything, he was thorough, he was upbeat, and he did a great job.
About Dr. Michael Burris, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- North Carolina State University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burris works at
Dr. Burris has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Burris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.