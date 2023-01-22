Dr. Michael Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Burton, MD
Dr. Michael Burton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - 1503 Buenos Aires Blvd1503 Buenos Aires Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (239) 544-5796
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Debary2893 Enterprise Rd, Debary, FL 32713 Directions (386) 260-5751Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ocala1918 Se 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 580-2932Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Oviedo1410 W Broadway St Ste 205, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (321) 306-4681Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - Colony340 Heald Way Ste 238, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (844) 986-3376
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 1151801 Lee Rd Ste 115, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (321) 306-4713Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The doctor explained all of my options to cover the hole that was left after the skin cancer was removed. He was reassuring and compassionate. I appreciated his music and he seems to have a good relationship with his staff.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Male
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Burton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burton has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.