See All Plastic Surgeons in The Villages, FL
Dr. Michael Burton, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Burton, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (15)
Map Pin Small The Villages, FL
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Michael Burton, MD

Dr. Michael Burton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Burton works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - 1503 Buenos Aires Blvd in The Villages, FL with other offices in Debary, FL, Ocala, FL, Oviedo, FL and Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - 1503 Buenos Aires Blvd
    1503 Buenos Aires Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 544-5796
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Debary
    2893 Enterprise Rd, Debary, FL 32713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 260-5751
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ocala
    1918 Se 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 580-2932
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Oviedo
    1410 W Broadway St Ste 205, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 306-4681
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - Colony
    340 Heald Way Ste 238, The Villages, FL 32163 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
  6. 6
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 115
    1801 Lee Rd Ste 115, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 306-4713
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Burton?

    Jan 22, 2023
    The doctor explained all of my options to cover the hole that was left after the skin cancer was removed. He was reassuring and compassionate. I appreciated his music and he seems to have a good relationship with his staff.
    Valerie Naegele — Jan 22, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Burton, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Burton, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Burton to family and friends

    Dr. Burton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Burton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Burton, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Burton, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1184850018
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burton works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - The Villages - 1503 Buenos Aires Blvd in The Villages, FL with other offices in Debary, FL, Ocala, FL, Oviedo, FL and Winter Park, FL. View the full addresses on Dr. Burton’s profile.

    Dr. Burton has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.