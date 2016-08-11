Overview of Dr. Michael Busch, MD

Dr. Michael Busch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University.



Dr. Busch works at Children's Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.