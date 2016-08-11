Dr. Michael Busch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Busch, MD
Dr. Michael Busch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University.
Pediatric Eye Consultants of Atlanta5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 250, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-1933
Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta1001 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 785-5252
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta At Scottish Rite410 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 255-1933
Pulmonology - Children's At Old Milton Parkway3300 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 300, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 255-1933
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I first saw Dr. Busch back in 1995. Dr. Busch performed arthroscopic surgeries on my left elbow and ankle (2x) and I credit him with the function of said joints to this day. I trust Dr. Busch more than any other doctor I have ever visited. He is a straight shooter with the right amount of ego to perform only whats necessary to repair the joint. His ability and pride kept him from filleting my ankle (as other docs wanted to). Whatever he recommends is likely best.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Northwestern University
