Dr. Michael Butler, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Butler, DPM
Dr. Michael Butler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.
Dr. Butler's Office Locations
Amherst3925 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- ECMC Health Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been meeting with Dr. Butler for close to a year now. I have made incredible progress thanks to his care. I truly am indebted to him.
About Dr. Michael Butler, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sheridan Park, Lafayette and Sheehan Memorial Hospitals
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Canisius College
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
