Overview

Dr. Michael Byars, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hudsonville, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Byars works at Georgetown Physicians in Hudsonville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.