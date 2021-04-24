See All Urologists in Prince George, VA
Dr. Michael Byrne, MD

Urology
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Prince George, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Byrne, MD

Dr. Michael Byrne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Prince George, VA. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Byrne works at Virginia Urology in Prince George, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stone Removal, Closed and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Byrne's Office Locations

    Virginia Urology
    2025 Waterside Rd Ste 105, Prince George, VA 23875 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-6814
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Virginia Urology - Stony Point
    9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 430-6815
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Polyuria
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Polyuria

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Preferred Health Systems

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 24, 2021
    Dr. Byrne has been treating my bladder cancer for 5 years. He has been an excellent specialist in his field and has seen me for over 20 visits. He has always been very positive, respectful and has explained my condition in great detail, always answering my questions.
    Joseph OBrien — Apr 24, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Byrne, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1720215940
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    • Medical College of Virginia - Virginia Commonwealth University
    • Urology
