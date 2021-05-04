Overview of Dr. Michael Cafaro, MD

Dr. Michael Cafaro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Cafaro works at Michael P Cafaro MD in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.