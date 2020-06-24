Overview

Dr. Michael Caglia, MD is a Dermatologist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Caglia works at Basin Dermatology in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles, Birthmark and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.