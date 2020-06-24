Dr. Michael Caglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Caglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Caglia, MD is a Dermatologist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Caglia works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Family Care I Inc4214 Andrews Hwy Ste 110, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 689-2491
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caglia?
Great friendly staff! I loved his nurse danielle she has helped me everytime i call with questions. Kaylin is very sweet and when she brought me back she made sure she got all my questions down so we could discuss it with the doctor.
About Dr. Michael Caglia, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1568789550
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caglia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caglia works at
Dr. Caglia has seen patients for Shingles, Birthmark and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Caglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caglia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.