Dr. Michael Cahn, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Cahn, MD

Dr. Michael Cahn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Whiteville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cahn works at WHITEVILLE SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Whiteville, NC with other offices in Southport, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Varicose Vein Procedure and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cahn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Good Apple
    611 N Madison St, Whiteville, NC 28472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 642-2007
  2. 2
    Boss Urgent Care Pllc
    4222 Long Beach Rd SE, Southport, NC 28461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 363-4949
  3. 3
    Dosher Memorial Hospital
    924 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 641-2378

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Hemorrhoids
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2020
    I am so happy that I found Dr. Cahn. For those of you that are also looking for him, he is located in Southport, NC 910- 363-4949
    — Oct 28, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Cahn, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215005459
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Barnabas Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Cahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cahn has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Varicose Vein Procedure and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

