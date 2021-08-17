Overview of Dr. Michael Cain, MD

Dr. Michael Cain, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Cain works at Cancer Center of Acadiana at LGMC in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.